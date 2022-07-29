Rescuers search for survivors after deadly floods in Kentucky

Rescue teams backed by the US National Guard are searching for people missing in record floods that have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.

Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to rise as the rain keeps falling.

“We’ve still got a lot of searching to do,” said Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Kentucky’s hard-hit Perry County. “We still have missing people.”

Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling as she watches her property become covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling as she watches her property become covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys, destroying vehicles and swamping homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

“It is devastating,” Governor Andy Beshear told CNN before touring the disaster area.

“Our number of Kentuckians we’ve lost is now at 15. I expect it to more than double. And it’s going to include some children.”

While floodwaters receded in places after peaking on Thursday, the National Weather Service said flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remained possible through Friday evening.

“Places where there were mobile homes and houses, there’s nothing there now … It’s unbelievable to see,” Mr Stacy said. ”You get 8in of rain in three hours, it’s just not anything that we have ever seen – ever, here.”