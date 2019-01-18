The leading engineer in Spain's search for a two-year-old boy trapped in a deep, narrow borehole says rescuers are rushing to finish in days massive digging work that usually takes months.

The leading engineer in Spain's search for a two-year-old boy trapped in a deep, narrow borehole says rescuers are rushing to finish in days massive digging work that usually takes months.

Rescuers in race against time to save boy (2) who fell in borehole

Efforts to rescue Julen Rosello from the 110-metre deep, 25cm diameter borehole have gripped Spain since the boy fell into the waterhole on Sunday.

Adults do not fit through the shaft and machinery has hit an obstruction of strong material that is about two-thirds down the vertical hole. It is not known if the boy is even alive.

Angel Garcia, of the Malaga province civil engineers' association, told reporters that the workers' priority is now to dig two parallel vertical tunnels.

That plan came up after a horizontal hole bored in the past 24 hours from a hillside hit heavy stone.

Irish Independent