Rescued sea turtles in Israel released back into the wild

More than a dozen endangered sea turtles that were rescued after suffering major injuries in the Mediterranean have scuttled their way over a beach in Israel after months of medical care.

The 15 loggerhead sea turtles and two green sea turtles were released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the Sea Turtle Rescue Centre in central Israel.

Each was taken to the facility, run by Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority, over the winter suffering from various kinds of physical trauma, likely caused by underwater explosives.

Green and brown sea turtles make their way to the Mediterranean Sea after being released (Oded Balilty/AP)

Green and brown sea turtles make their way to the Mediterranean Sea after being released (Oded Balilty/AP)

The sea turtle species are listed as threatened and endangered respectively by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are protected under Israeli law.

The seafaring reptiles received months of intensive care, starting with antibiotics and fluids, at the facility north of Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean coast.

Yaniv Levy, a sea turtle ecologist who manages the centre, said that before releasing the turtles, the biologists made certain “that we’re not making any mistake and we’re bringing back the turtle 100% healthy to the wild”.

After they were cleaned, measured and weighed, the scientists glued satellite tags to the shells of several individuals so that they can monitor the turtles’ location and continue studying their behaviour in the wild.