Rescued migrants in Spain seeking French asylum

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo told Spanish radio Cadena Ser that half of the 630 migrants who arrived at the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday – on ships including the rescue boat Aquarius – expressed such a desire.

Migrants arrive at the port of Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)

She called the agreement with France “an example of co-operation” within the European Union.

The Aquarius completed a 930-mile journey from Sicily to Valencia, ending a week-long ordeal for the 630 people rescued from the Mediterranean Sea, only to be rejected by Italy and Malta.