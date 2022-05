Handout image shows Tara Air's DHC-6 Twin Otter, tail number 9N-AET, in Simikot, Nepal December 1, 2021. Picture taken December 1, 2021. On May 29, 2022, the plane went missing with 22 on board. Madhu Thapa/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.

"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.