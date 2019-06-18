News World News

Rescue efforts under way after fatal China earthquake

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and a 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck in Yibin in China.

Rescue workers search for trapped people at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Shuanghe Town in Changning County of Yibin City (Zeng Lang/Xinhua via AP) NO SALES
By Associated Press Reporter

Rescue efforts are under way after an earthquake in China that has left 12 people dead and 134 injured.

The Yibin city press office said on its social media account that 73 houses had collapsed.

The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said hundreds of firefighters arrived early on Tuesday and had rescued eight trapped people.

Rescue workers carry out a person from the collapsed building (Zhuang Ge’er/Xinhua via AP)

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and a 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck the area in Sichuan province late non Monday night. Aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a hospital in Changning county had transferred all of its patients because of building damage.

