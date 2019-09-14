A charity rescue boat with 82 migrants on board says it has been given permission to dock at a tiny Italian island.

A charity rescue boat with 82 migrants on board says it has been given permission to dock at a tiny Italian island.

Rescue boat with 82 migrants can dock at Italian island

Ocean Viking’s crew said on Saturday that Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa island.

The Ocean Viking, which had appealed for days for a port of safety, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee.

It is not clear if Italy’s new government is softening its anti-migrant policy. The previous coalition banned charity boats from bringing migrants to Italy.

Fifty of those on board were rescued on September 8 from human traffickers’ flimsy rubber dinghy launched from Libya.

Thirty-four other migrants were rescued the next day in the Mediterranean. A woman about to give birth and her husband were taken to Malta earlier in the week.

PA Media