Tuesday 29 January 2019

Republican critic of Donald Trump decides not to run against president

Jeff Flake, who has just stepped down as a US senator, said he still hopes someone will challenge Mr Trump for the party’s nomination.

President Donald Trump (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A former US senator has said he hopes a Republican will challenge President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, but has said it will not be him.

Jeff Flake, who did not seek re-election in 2018, frequently tangled with Mr Trump and often said he hoped a Republican would challenge Mr Trump in 2020 for the party’s backing.

Mr Flake told CBS This Morning “That somebody won’t be me. I will not be a candidate.”

Jeff Flake will not stand for the Republican nomination (Cliff Owen/AP)

Mr Flake retired this month and is now a CBS News contributor.

He said that it is “a difficult path” for any Republican to challenge Mr Trump in a primary but that he still hopes someone will do so.

Mr Flake was a US senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019.

Previously, he represented Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District in the House.

