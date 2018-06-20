Reptiles, ivory and polar bear carcasses seized in wildlife crime operation

The month-long operation involved 92 countries in May, the statement said.

A box of Agapornis parrots are intercepted by Mexican police authorities (Interpol via AP)

The 1,974 seizures included 43 tons of wild meat, including bear, elephant, crocodile, whale and zebra, 1.3 tons of elephant ivory, 27,000 reptiles, almost 4,000 birds, 48 live primates, 14 big cats and the carcasses of seven bears, including two polar bears.

The statement said two flight attendants were arrested in Los Angeles carrying live spotted turtles to Asia in personal baggage.