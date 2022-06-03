| 15°C Dublin

Replica of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP) Expand

Close

By Associated Press Reporter

A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change.

As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediteranee, a replica of the more than 30,000-year-old site.

Reproductions of cave drawings in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP) Expand

Close

The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

Journalists attend a tour of the replica of the Cosquer Cave (Daniel Cole/AP) Expand

Close

Years in the making, the exhibit offers the chance to the public to discover the cave, of which only 20% currently remains dry and accessible.

Officials say the cave’s remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

