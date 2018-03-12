Renzi resigns as Democratic Party chief after worst-ever poll result

Party leaders named Maurizio Martina, who has served as agriculture minister in the outgoing government, as the Democratic Party’s interim leader.

Italian news agency Ansa quoted Mr Martina as saying that the Democrats would follow Mr Renzi’s plan to remain in opposition and not join any government.

No party or coalition won enough votes in the March 4 election to govern alone. Arduous talks will determine if either anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the party with the most votes, or the centre-right coalition led by the anti-immigrant League, which would control more parliamentary seats, can form a stable government.