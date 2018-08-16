Human remains found at a New Mexico desert compound have been identified as those of a missing boy with severe disabilities.

Human remains found at a New Mexico desert compound have been identified as those of a missing boy with severe disabilities.

Remains found in US desert compound are those of missing boy

The New Mexico Office of the medical investigator said the remains were those of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj.

He was found on August 6 after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Defendant Siraj Wahhaj sits in court (Roberto E. Rosales/AP)

Authorities say the boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, had told his wife he wanted to perform a ritual on the child, later said he was taking the boy to a park and did not return.

An arrest warrant was issued for the father.

The search for the boy led authorities to the compound this month.

Wahhaj faces child abuse charges along with four other adults arrested at the compound.

Press Association