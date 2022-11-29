Remains found in Boston apartment building are of four infants, say police

Human remains found in a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police in the US have said.

The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

No arrests have been announced and an investigation is continuing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Officers originally called to the building in the Massachusetts city on November 17 discovered what appeared to be human remains. They found more the following day.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer.

They were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and were determined to be the remains of four infants, police said. Post-mortem examination results are pending.

Police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate. No additional details have been made public.