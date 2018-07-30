News World News

Monday 30 July 2018

Released Palestinian teenage protester says she has political future

Ahed Tamimi served an eight-month jail term for slapping two Israeli soldiers.

Ahed Tamimi speaks during a press conference on the outskirts of the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh (AP)
By Mohammed Daraghmeh

Teenage Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi has vowed to keep demonstrating against the Israeli occupation and said she expects to have a “political future”.

Ms Tamimi spoke after serving an eight-month sentence for slapping two Israeli soldiers in an incident captured on film that has made her an icon among Palestinians and their supporters.

She said she hopes to pursue a law degree in order to document human rights violations.

Ahed Tamimi is hugged by her father Bassam after her release from prison (AP)

The curly-haired 17-year-old struck the soldiers outside her West Bank home in frustration after learning that troops wounded a cousin in nearby clashes.

Israel views her as a provocateur.

Her case sparked debate over what constitutes legitimate resistance to Israel’s half-century rule over the Palestinians.

Press Association

