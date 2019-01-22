Refugee tells World Economic Forum of the plight of the displaced
Mohammed Hassan Mohamud was speaking at the annual gathering of the political and business elites in Davos, Switzerland.
Mohammed Hassan Mohamud, who has been a refugee in Kenya for two decades, gave an impassioned plea to the political and business elites gathered in the Swiss ski resort of Davos to do more than pay lip-service to the plight of millions of displaced people.
Mr Mohamud, who is one of the seven co-chairs at this year’s World Economic Forum, explained how 185,000 people from 10 different nationalities are confined in Kenya’s Kakuma camp with very little chance of getting out and making a life for themselves.
From a refugee camp to Davos: one Co-Chair’s story https://t.co/fXTiiJwX8r #GlobalShapers #wef19 pic.twitter.com/DrpkIyVtvC— World Economic Forum (@wef) January 22, 2019
Refugee camps, he said, “are not ethical” and “not conducive to human growth”.
Mr Mohamud, 28, said he wants to use his position as a WEF co-chair to “demystify” the refugee experience.
“We’re not criminals,” he said. “It’s not a crime to flee your country … I don’t know what you’re all afraid of.”
