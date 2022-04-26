| 11.8°C Dublin

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

Reese Witherspoon (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Reese Witherspoon (Ian West/PA)

Reese Witherspoon (Ian West/PA)

Reese Witherspoon (Ian West/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Actress Reese Witherspoon has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville team ahead of the opening of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.

Witherspoon’s husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, has also joined the ownership group, the team said.

The football team started playing in 2020 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The team played their first eight league games on the road this season before they open the new venue with a game against Philadelphia.

As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home stateReese Witherspoon

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state,” she said in a statement.

“The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has also joined the group.

Henry, who has been with the Titans since 2016, joins Mark Ingram (D.C.), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle) as NFL players who have become MLS part-owners.

Actors who are owners include Drew Carey (Seattle), Matthew McConaughey (Austin) and Will Ferrell (Los Angeles FC).

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy