Schools in France are spraying children with water and nursing homes are equipping the elderly with hydration sensors as the country battles a record-setting heatwave baking much of Europe.

Record heat hits schools and hospitals across France and Italy

The French national weather service activated its highest-level heat danger alert for the first time, putting four regions around Marseille and Montpellier in southern France under special watch.

Temperatures in the area are forecast to reach up to 44C (111F).

Some schools closed because they could not ensure safe conditions.

Teachers at the Victor Hugo primary school in Colombes near Paris have abandoned suffocating classrooms and are keeping children outside all day, sprinkling them with water and organising quiet activities in the shade.

A Civil Protection volunteer delivers free bottles of water to tourists in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy put 16 cities under alerts for high temperatures, and civil security services distributed water to tourists visiting famed sites around Rome under a scorching sun.

Press Association