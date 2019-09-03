Real Good Food boss quits as firm scraps full-time role

The boss of cake decoration and ingredients firm Real Good Food has quit, saying the company no longer felt the need to keep the role full time.

Hugh Cawley stepped down as chief executive of the food supplier with immediate effect, it announced on Tuesday.

Real Good Food said it no longer needs a CEO after shrinking the company through a number of disposals in recent years.

The business now comprises two separate businesses, Cake Decoration and Brighter Foods, which have their own strategies run by separate managing directors, it said.

However, it added that a recruitment search is taking place to identify a candidate to join in a new executive director role.

It said it expects this appointment to be completed “within a few weeks”, adding that chairman Mike Holt will become executive chairman in the interim.

Mr Holt said: “On behalf of the board, we would like to express our thanks to Hugh for his considerable contribution in stabilising the group, helping to improve corporate governance within the group and getting it focused on its two core businesses.

“The group is now fully engaged in growing Brighter Foods and regaining market share for cake decoration. We wish Hugh well for all his future endeavours.”

Earlier this year Real Good Food sold its Chantilly Patisserie business to the premium bakery’s management team.

Last year it also sold its Garrett Ingredients business to Kent Foods for £1.8 million as part of its major restructuring.

PA Media