Rarest 50p coins in circulation revealed

The Royal Mint has revealed the rarest 50p coins in circulation, ahead of the 50th anniversary of decimalisation.

The famous Kew Gardens 50p remains the most coveted coin in circulation, with a mintage of just 210,000, the Mint said.

Other rare designs include Olympic-themed 50ps minted in 2011.

A Judo-themed 50p is among the rarest 50ps in circulation (Royal Mint/PA)

In 2019 more than 500 million coins were released into circulation, including three new 50p designs celebrating Arthur Conon Doyle’s fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, and Paddington Bear at St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tower of London.

The 50th anniversary of decimalisation is on February 15, with the changeover having inspired many people to become coin collectors over the years.

An Olympic wrestling-themed 50p is also among the rarest 50ps (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint’s director of UK currency Mark Loveridge said: “Coin collecting remains as popular as ever, and we were delighted to release a number of special designs into circulation in 2019.

“The Kew Gardens (50p) remains the most coveted coin, with a mintage of just 210,000, but it’s always exciting to find a special design in your change.”

Here are the rarest 50p designs in circulation, with their year and their total mintage, according to the Royal Mint:

1. 2009 Kew Gardens, 210,000

2. 2011 Olympic Wrestling, 1,129,500

=3. 2011 Olympic Football, 1,161,500

=3. 2011 Olympic Judo, 1,161,500

5. 2011 Olympic Triathlon, 1,163,500

A Peter Rabbit 50p (Royal Mint/PA)

=6. 2018 Peter Rabbit, 1,400,000

=6. 2018 Flopsy Bunny, 1,400,000

8. 2011 Olympic Tennis, 1,454,000

9. 2011 Olympic Goalball, 1,615,500

10. 2011 Olympic Shooting, 1,656,500

PA Media