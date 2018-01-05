Rare Sumatran tiger kills Indonesian palm oil worker
A rare Sumatran tiger has killed a woman working at a palm oil plantation in western Indonesia.
Local police chief Muhammad Rafi said the tiger mauled the 33-year-old worker on Wednesday in Riau province.
Mr Rafi said the woman and two of her colleagues fled after the tiger ran into the plantation owned by PT Tabung Haji Indo Plantation.
He said the three climbed a nearby palm oil tree, but the tiger managed to pull the victim to the ground where she was mauled to death.
Press Association