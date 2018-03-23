Rare 1,000 dollar bills sell for big money in US
Two rare 1,000 dollar bills from the 1800s have fetched 960,000 dollars (£678,000) each at auction in the US.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ currency director Peter Treglia said the same person who bought one of those bills also bought a rare 500 dollar bill from the same year for 900,000 dollars.
Both of those pieces were from 1863.
Mr Treglia said the buyer wants to remain anonymous.
Total sales from the Joel R Anderson Collection topped 7.9 million dollars – more than 800,000 dollars above the Baltimore galleries’ highest predictions.
Seven bills sold for more than half a million dollars each.
A second instalment of rare money from the same collection will be sold in August at an auction in Philadelphia, and two other instalments will be sold at future events.
Press Association