Rare 1,000 dollar bills sell for big money in US

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ currency director Peter Treglia said the same person who bought one of those bills also bought a rare 500 dollar bill from the same year for 900,000 dollars.

Mr Treglia said the buyer wants to remain anonymous.

Both of those pieces were from 1863.

A depiction of Declaration of Independence signer Robert Morris is seen on the front of an 1863 1,000 dollar bill (Courtney Columbus/AP)

Total sales from the Joel R Anderson Collection topped 7.9 million dollars – more than 800,000 dollars above the Baltimore galleries’ highest predictions.

Seven bills sold for more than half a million dollars each.