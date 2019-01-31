Rank Group’s profits tumble as low consumer confidence weighs on sales

Mecca bingo owner Rank Group posted a double-digit fall in profits as low consumer confidence and adverse weather weighed on sales.

In a “tough” six months which ended on December 31, pre-tax profits declined 31% to £22.8 million as revenue fell 1.7% to £366 million.

Low consumer sentiment affected the company’s UK retail businesses with Grosvenor casino and Mecca bingo recording like-for-like revenue down 4.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

Chief executive John O’Reilly said the first half of the financial year was a “tough trading period”, but he was “encouraged by the group’s improved performance” in the second quarter.

“The three-year transformation programme that we outlined at our full-year results in August 2018 is now well under way with nearly 300 initiatives identified and tasked.

“The programme will gain further momentum in the second half of 2018/19 and the management team is positive about what can be achieved.

“While there is lots to be done to deliver the revenue improvements and cost efficiencies identified, I am confident in the outlook for Rank and excited about the opportunities that exist.”

Rank’s transformation was launched in December and is focused on growing revenue, reducing costs and ensuring “organisational capability, core technology and key processes and systems are in place”.

Rank said it was currently trading in line with expectations but did not expect any “material improvement” in consumer sentiment over the short to medium term.

The group’s full-year performance is expected to be in line with consensus, having identified £10 million of cost savings for the second half of the year.

The company said that it was “reasonably well positioned” to deal with Britain’s departure form the European Union, but it remained cautious due to the “unknown economic impact of Brexit on consumer expenditure”.

Press Association