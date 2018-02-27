News World News

Ramses II statue parts discovered in Egyptian temple

The head and chest of the statue were found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater.

Ramses II is one of the most famous of all Egyptian pharaohs (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Archaeologists have discovered parts of a statue of one of Egypt’s most famous pharaohs in the southern city of Aswan.

The Antiquities ministry said the head and chest of the statue of Ramses II were found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater.

Egypt hopes the find, along with other recent discoveries, will help revive its tourism sector, which has been battered by years of unrest since the 2011 uprising.

Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled Egypt from 1279 BC to 1213 BC. He is credited with expanding Egypt’s reach as far as modern Syria to the east and Sudan to the south.

Press Association

