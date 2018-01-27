Rain-swollen Seine bursts its banks in Paris

Unusually heavy rains have swollen the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

Some quay-side restaurants were submerged, and roads and parks were closed — along with the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum.

Landmarks in Paris on high alert as city and surrounding areas prepare for more severe flooding over the weekend. Roads and rail stations closed as Seine River reaches peak of six-metres. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/IsekJhtMax — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) January 27, 2018

However, authorities said on Saturday that the flooding will not be as bad as forecast earlier this week.