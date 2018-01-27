News World News

Saturday 27 January 2018

Rain-swollen Seine bursts its banks in Paris

General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding, in Paris, France, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
By Associated Press Reporters

Floodwaters are nearing their peak in Paris, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing major tourist areas and threatening wine cellars and museum basements, officials say.

Unusually heavy rains have swollen the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

The banks of river Seine are flooded in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
Some quay-side restaurants were submerged, and roads and parks were closed — along with the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum.

However, authorities said on Saturday that the flooding will not be as bad as forecast earlier this week.

The river is expected to peak in Paris on Sunday at six metres (about 20 feet) or less on the Austerlitz scale, well below the 8.6 metres hit in record floods in 1910.

Paris police navigate on the Seine River that overflowed its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding, in Paris, France, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks after days of almost non-stop rain causes flooding in France, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks after days of almost non-stop rain causes flooding in France, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

