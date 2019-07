Rain causes deadly wall collapse in India

Heavy rainfall in the western Indian city of Mumbai has caused a wall to collapse on to shanties, killing at least 15 people and injuring 66, as forecasters warned of more rain.

Multiple rescue teams with sniffer dogs were searching the area after the wall collapsed during the night, said police officer Sunil Deshmukh.

Another wall had collapsed elsewhere in the city and more casualties were feared, he said.

The wall collapsed overnight (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Mr Deshmukh said in addition to those killed by the wall collapse, three people died at other places in Mumbai due to the rains.

The monsoon season in India brings heavy rains from June to September that cause flooding and other damage.

Building collapses are common as the rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures.

Rescuers at the site (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Monday’s rains flooded roads in the heavily populated city and waterlogged train tracks.

Thousands of railway passengers were stranded at stations overnight.

The city has witnessed incessant rainfall over the past few days and rain waters have entered homes, hampering normal life.

People wade through a waterlogged street in Mumbai (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

A public holiday was declared for Tuesday and people were advised to stay home.

The Maharashtra state government, where Mumbai is located, said only emergency services would be functional in the city due to the incessant rains and the effects on transportation.

On Saturday, a wall collapsed on a cluster of tin-roofed huts housing migrant workers and their families in Pune following heavy rains, killing at least 16 people.

Press Association