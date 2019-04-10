Racy Easter display attacked with garden shears

A dentist in the US who created a racy Easter display is vowing to put it back up after a neighbour used garden shears to damage it.

A dentist in the US who created a racy Easter display is vowing to put it back up after a neighbour used garden shears to damage it.

The display at a dental office in Clifton, New Jersey, featured five mannequins dressed in lingerie, fishnet stockings and colourful wigs, all holding Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs.

It had drawn mixed reviews from neighbours, as well as passers-by who stopped to take photos.

The Easter display in New Jersey (Kevin R Wexler/The Record via AP)

A television news crew was filming the decorations when a woman who lives in a home across the street from the dental office – who identified herself as Desire Mozek – took it down.

“I think I did something right,” she said.

“That’s disgusting already.”

The owner of the display, Wayne Gangi, called it a “spoof”.

He said the idea came to him when he saw giant Easter eggs while walking around a Party City store.

Mr Gangi added that he liked Playboy bunnies when he was a child and thought the display would be funny.

There was a mixed response to the display (Kevin R Wexler/The Record via AP)

Tom Mozek, who answered the door at the home where the woman lives, told The Record she is not his wife and her name is Desire Shepstone.

He did not elaborate on his relationship with the woman, but said she and her son live at the home with him.

“I told her, ‘Don’t do it.’ She has to take responsibility for it,” he said.

Mr Gangi said he is in the process of filing a restraining order against the woman.

He said he thinks she appears to have been seeking attention rather than justice due to moral outrage.

Clifton police are investigating the incident but it was not clear if the woman will face any charges.

Mr Gangi estimated the damage to the display at between 500 and 1,000 dollars (£380-£760).

Press Association