Racist teen killer in US shooting named London mayor as an ‘enemy’

Protesters gather outside the supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Getty

Payton Gendron is arrested after the mass shooting in Buffalo. Photo: Reuters

A white supremacist teenager who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, singled out London mayor Sadiq Khan as a target in a hate-filled manifesto shared online.

Payton Gendron (18) has been charged with murder after shooting 10 people fatally and injuring three more, most of them black, in one of the deadliest racist attacks in recent US history.

President Joe Biden has called the attack “domestic terrorism”.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” the president said.

The teenager, from Conklin, New York, was linked to a racist manifesto shared before the attack promoting white supremacy and replacement theory – a claim that white people risked being replaced by people of colour.

It emerged last night that Mr Gendron was being monitored by “medical authorities” prior to the attack.

The gunman, heavily armed and wearing body armour, methodically approached the Tops Friendly Market on Buffalo’s East Side on Saturday afternoon and opened fire.

Aaron Salter, the supermarket’s highly regarded security guard, a retired police lieutenant, was named among the victims. Mr Salter attempted to stop the – gunman as he entered the shop but was unable to penetrate his tactical gear.

He died a “hero”, said his son, also called Aaron.

A second victim was named as Ruth Whitfield (86). “My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us,” said her son, Garnell Whitfield, a retired Buffalo fire commissioner.

In his 180-page manifesto, the gunman said he planned to broadcast the attack to influence others.

Within the document, he repeatedly referred to the UK in its justification for the attack.

The so-called manifesto also singled out Mr Khan, the London-born son of Pakistani immigrants to Britain, in its list of high-profile “enemies” to be killed. “What better sign of the white rebirth,” the manifesto said. It also cited the Rotherham child sex abuse scandal in arguing its case for white supremacy.

The manifesto states that Buffalo was targeted because it held the largest percentage of black residents near the suspect’s home, a rural town around 300km away.

Officials said he shot 11 black and two white victims, which he broadcast live on the streaming platform Twitch, before surrendering to authorities.

Eyewitnesses outside the market said they had spotted a racial slur scrawled on the gunman’s weapon.

Grady Lewis, who watched the attack unfold from across the street, said he initially did not believe it was gunshots he could hear until he saw the gunman “army-style, shooting people”.

“I’m yelling at people ‘Please tell the police’. He came out, took the gun and put it to his chin. Then he dropped it,” he said. Mr Lewis said he knew several of the victims of the attack. “What do you say when a person goes and just shoots innocent people?” he said, shaking his head.

“[Ten] lives are gone unnecessarily and it doesn’t make any sense. I need to take it in more.”

Some survivors described hiding in a cooler storing milk to evade the gunman.

The online manifesto suggests the attack was years in the planning and officials suggested yesterday that Mr Gendron may have scouted the site of the shooting in the days leading up to it.

Mr Lewis said he believed he had met the gunman at the supermarket the previous day. He claimed he had struck up a conversation with him and discussed critical race theory.

Others at the shop yesterday questioned how authorities failed to prevent the attack, after it was revealed the teen’s school had reported him for threatening a shooting at a graduation ceremony.

New York State Police said troopers were called to Susquehanna High School in Conklin last June 8 for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements.

Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed yesterday Mr Gendron had been “under surveillance” by medical authorities in recent months.

She said: “It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told a news conference: “This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now.

At an earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.

“This was pure evil,” he said. “It was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the city of good neighbours... coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us.”

The gunman’s manifesto suggests the attack was inspired by the 2019 massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and a shooting at a Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas, the same year, both of which were racially motivated.

In a tweet yesterday, Mr Khan said: “The thoughts and prayers of London are with the people of Buffalo and all the families who have lost loved ones in this dreadful attack. Our diversity is our strength. Hate will never win.”

Mr Gendron appeared in court on Saturday night and pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. He could face a life sentence without parole if convicted.

