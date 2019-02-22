R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

US music star R Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to court documents.

US music star R Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to court documents.

The charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song I Believe I Can Fly.

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

Press Association