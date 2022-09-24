Queue at Georgian border 40km long as men flee Russian conscription

Men drafted into the Russian army say goodbye to their relatives in Moscow. Photo: Moscow News Agency/Reuters

Russians abandoned their cars and jumped on scooters in a desperate attempt to escape across the clogged border into Georgia amid an exodus sparked by Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation.

As draft centres across Russia started to fill up, queues to cross the frontier stretched back 40km as thousands attempted to flee conscription.

The traffic at the crossing was so bad, many abandoned their cars and rented scooters because the border cannot be crossed on foot.

Local television reported that people were faced with an eight-hour tailback if they remained in their vehicles.

In the hours after Putin announced that 300,000 men would be drafted to bolster their battle-stricken forces in Ukraine, summons were delivered and school teachers have been forced to hand out draft notices.

Men were given an hour to pack up their belongings and appear at muster stations across the country, but mainly in Russia’s poorest and most-deprived provinces.

Entrepreneurial Russians started advertising taxi services to ferry would-be deserters from southern Russian cities to cross the mountainous Caucasian border.

Flights to other countries had sold out within hours of Putin’s announcement.

Footage from one recruitment centre appeared to show a man in tears as Putin’s mobilisation got under way. Conscripts were told “the games are over” and they would be deployed to fight in Ukraine within three weeks.

“Why the f*** are you screaming like women,” a loud voice could be heard barking over an outpouring of fear and resentment from draftees in the room. “You are all military men now,” another Russian soldier told the room.

The men were told they faced two weeks of training before being sent to Ukraine.

