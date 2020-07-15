Quarter of people in England ‘have dined out since lockdown measures eased’

It is hoped that Government initiatives will help to support the hospitality industry and encourage more diners to eat out (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nearly one in four (24%) people in England say they have dined out since the lockdown eased on July 4, a survey has found.

People in London were the most likely to have eaten out, with nearly a third (31%) having done so, while those in Yorkshire and the Humber were the least likely at about one in eight (12%), Lloyds Bank found.

However, nearly half (47%) of people who have eaten out say they have already faced the awkward conversation about splitting the bill.

Not wanting to pay for more than they had eaten and salary considerations were among the reasons people thought some costs should be covered more by others.

Further research by Lloyds also found that nearly half (45%) of men would be prepared to pick up the costs of eating out with a love interest, compared with just one in 10 (10%) women.

It is hoped that Government initiatives such as VAT cuts and the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will help to support the hospitality industry and encourage more diners to eat out.

Jo Harris, managing director at Lloyds Bank, said: “With restaurant dinners back on the menu following the easing of lockdown restrictions, for many this could be a good time to stop and consider how our fellow diners may be feeling about the prospect.

“Over the last few months many people’s finances have been affected in ways in which they could have never expected or prepared for; even something as seemingly innocent as arranging a meal out could now create new concerns or anxieties about money.

“Being brave enough to have open and honest conversation about our finances could not only make all the difference to the dinnertime dynamic but it could also help people feel more in control of their money and how they are able to manage it.”

Here are the percentages of people in England who said yes when asked if they have dined out in a cafe, restaurant or bar since the lockdown eased on July 4, according to Lloyds Bank.

A survey of more than 1,000 people took place between July 10 and 12:

– North East, 26%

– North West, 27%

– Yorkshire and the Humber , 12%

– East Midlands, 23%

– West Midlands, 22%

– East of England, 20%

– London, 31%

– South East, 23%

– South West, 24%

