| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Putin’s speech decoded: The address was empty of fresh ideas, but that was not the point, Victory Parade is a ritual

Russian service members take part in a military parade on Victory Day yesterday, which marked the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. Photo: Maxim Shemeto/Reuters Expand

Close

Russian service members take part in a military parade on Victory Day yesterday, which marked the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. Photo: Maxim Shemeto/Reuters

Russian service members take part in a military parade on Victory Day yesterday, which marked the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. Photo: Maxim Shemeto/Reuters

Russian service members take part in a military parade on Victory Day yesterday, which marked the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. Photo: Maxim Shemeto/Reuters

Roland Oliphant

It could have been a moment of triumph.

If Vladimir Putin’s February invasion of Ukraine had gone as planned, he would have been reviewing yesterday’s Victory Day parade on Kyiv’s Independence Square – claiming a triumph as glorious, in his view, as 1945 itself.

Most Watched

Privacy