Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has warned of a “lightning fast” retaliation from Moscow, should the West interfere in Ukraine

Speaking to lawmakers in St Petersburg on Wednesday, Mr Putin accused the West of wanting to cut Russia up into different pieces as well as “economically strangle” the country.

He also claimed that western countries had pushed Ukraine into conflict with Russia and made claims that his troops in Ukraine had stopped “a real danger of… a major conflict that would have unfolded on our territory”.

Mr Putin warned that any countries who tried to interfere in Ukraine, would be met with a “lightning-fast” response.

The Russian president said: “If someone intends to intervene into the ongoing events [in Ukraine] from the outside and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to those strikes will be swift, lightning fast.

Mr Putin went on to add that Russian troops would not hesitate to use the most modern weaponry if pushed.

Making an apparent reference to recent Russian tests of hypersonic and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) that are able to carry nuclear warheads, he said: “We have all the tools for this — ones that no one can brag about. And we won’t brag. We will use them if needed. And I want everyone to know this.

“We have already taken all the decisions on this.”

Just last week, Russia announced that it had carried out a successful test launch of theRS-28SarmatICBM, which is one of the most destructive missiles worldwide.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warnedtheriskofnuclearwar is now “considerable” as Western nations continue to supply Ukrainian forces with weapons.