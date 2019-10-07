News World News

Monday 7 October 2019

Putin takes birthday break in Siberian mountains

Photos and video released by the Kremlin show Vladimir Putin walking in forested mountains in the Tuva region that borders Mongolia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent the weekend in southern Siberia’s mountains ahead of his birthday.

Photos and video released by the Kremlin show Mr Putin walking in forested mountains in the Tuva region that borders Mongolia.

ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245891045
President Vladimir Putin in Siberia (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245892418
Mr Putin has turned 67 (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245892061
The Russian president has cultivated an action man image (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Putin turned 67 on Monday.

Russia’s nature-loving action man president has visited the area several times over the past few years, walking up the mountains, fishing and swimming in the area’s pristine rivers and lakes.

ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245892532
Mr Putin has visited the area before (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245892358
The president takes on a hill (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The video broadcast by Russian television showed Mr Putin walking up the slope and pausing to look at the Yenisei River below and the surrounding mountains.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who is from the region, accompanied Mr Putin on the trip.

ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245894669
Mr Putin with defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
ipanews_ec0e891d-e4b6-41a1-9e95-d9613c61e5be_embedded245891824
The president rests in front of a stunning backdrop (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News