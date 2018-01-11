Putin: Russia and US in talks over nuclear pact

Mr Putin said US plans to re-equip some nuclear-capable aircraft and submarines to carry conventional weapons have drawn Russian concerns.

He noted that while the US plans do not contradict the 2010 US-Russian New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty, Moscow is entitled to monitor the modifications to make sure there is no chance of a rollback to nuclear capability in the future.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian newspaper editors, Mr Putin said "a dialogue is going on, and I hope it will be positive".