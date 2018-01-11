Putin: Russia and US in talks over nuclear pact
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is holding negotiations with Washington regarding a pivotal nuclear arms pact.
Mr Putin said US plans to re-equip some nuclear-capable aircraft and submarines to carry conventional weapons have drawn Russian concerns.
He noted that while the US plans do not contradict the 2010 US-Russian New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty, Moscow is entitled to monitor the modifications to make sure there is no chance of a rollback to nuclear capability in the future.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian newspaper editors, Mr Putin said "a dialogue is going on, and I hope it will be positive".
The New Start allows the US and Russia to have no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads each. It expires in 2021, but can be extended.
Press Association