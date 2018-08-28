Putin keeps his shirt on during walking holiday in Siberia
The Russian president had a more laid back break than in previous years during his trip to the remote Tyva region.
Russian president Vladimir Putin typically seeks out exciting, rugged, and sometimes shirtless activities for his summer holidays.
This year, he was more laid back.
One summer, Mr Putin took a dive in the Black Sea, only to allegedly discover an ancient container, called an amphora.
Famously, he once galloped on a horse across a mountain creek, bare-chested.
This year, Russia’s 65-year-old leader returned to one of his favourite holiday spots: the far-flung wilderness of Siberia’s remote Tyva region.
Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president had spent last weekend hiking in the mountains and taking in the views with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia’s main intelligence agency, the FSB.
Photos released by the Kremlin showed Mr Putin walking, examining plants with Mr Shoigu and riding in a boat on the Yenisey River.
Press Association