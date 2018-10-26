Putin invited to visit Washington next year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington next year, US officials said.

National security adviser John Bolton said: “We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations.”

Speaking during a visit to the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, he added that no date has been set.

Mr Bolton noted that Mr Putin and President Donald Trump are set to meet in Paris next month when they attend events marking 100 years since Armistice Day on November 11.

John Bolton speaks to the media in Tbilisi (Shakh Aivazov/AP)

Mr Putin and Mr Trump held a summit in Helsinki in July amid sharp differences over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election.

After the summit, the US president was widely criticised for failing to publicly denounce Russia’s interference in the election and appearing to accept Mr Putin’s denials.

Days after the meeting, Mr Trump asked Mr Bolton to invite the Russian leader to Washington in the autumn but the invitation further fuelled controversy and the invitation was quickly pushed back until next year.

Mr Putin has repeatedly said that improvements in US-Russian ties have been thwarted by US political infighting, but voiced hope that Mr Trump could eventually move to repair the fractured relations.

Earlier this month, the Russian leader said “playing the Russian card” was a convenient instrument in US politics ahead of midterm election in November.

Press Association