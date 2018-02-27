Putin family ‘used Estonian bank for money laundering’

The Berlingske daily said the leaked internal report indicated that the Danske Bank leadership knew “of far more serious conditions than previously stated”.

The paper added that in 2013, Danske Bank shut down 20 Russian customer accounts following a whistleblower report alleging that its Estonian branch had possibly been involved in illegal activity. The clients’ identities were kept secret at the time.

The paper shared details of the scheme with a group of anti-corruption reporters, among others.