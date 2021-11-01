‘Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay’: EU chief urges COP26 climate summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in the Delegates Pavilion during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture: PA

Countries must put a price on the carbon dioxide emissions causing climate change, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the United Nations COP26 summit on Monday.

Von der Leyen joined leaders from more than 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 conference, which will attempt to finish the rules to implement 2015's Paris Agreement.

"We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore," she said.

Talks on designing a market to trade carbon emissions reductions under the Paris accord derailed the last U.N. climate summit in 2019, with countries squabbling over how the system would count towards their national climate targets.

The 27-country EU has pledged to cut its emissions at least 55pc by 2030 from 1990 levels, and von der Leyen urged other countries to commit to deeper emissions cuts this decade.

"We have to give strong commitments to reduce emissions by 2030. Net zero by 2050 is good, but it's not enough," she said.

The EU is negotiating new green policies, putting it ahead of many countries who have set far-off climate targets but not yet drawn up the legislation needed to deliver them.

Its proposals include phasing out sales of new combustion engine cars by 2035, and launching a second EU carbon market for the buildings and transport sector.

They have stoked tensions between wealthier western EU countries who favour ambitious climate action and poorer eastern states fearful of the social and economic fallout.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis used COP26 to attack what he called the EU's "dangerous" climate proposals.

"This is not a deal but an ideology," he said, adding that they would hurt citizens by making fossil fuels more expensive.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world's third-biggest emitter will zero out pollution by 2070, the boldest statement of intent at the opening of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The country will increase its non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 gigawatts by the end of the decade, he said, raising the country's goal from 450GW. He said half of India's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030

Modi also committed to increasing India's 2030 carbon intensity goal - measured as carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product – from 35pc to 45pc. It will also strive to produce half of its electricity using renewable energy and cut carbon-dioxide emissions 1 billion tons from business as usual by 2030.

However, the Indian leader reiterated that rich countries have to ramp up their contributions to help less developed nations decarbonize. "It is India's expectation that the world's developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible," Modi said. "Justice would demand that those nations that have not kept their climate commitments should be pressured."

India's new targets don't mean its absolute emissions will decline by the end of this decade. The goals, if met, would nonetheless help the world stem global warming compared to the current trajectory.

Brazil on Monday stepped up its commitment against greenhouse gas emissions, aiming to halve them by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels, while critics alleged the government is tinkering with data.

“We present today a new, more ambitious climate goal," Environment Minister Joaquim Leite said at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

Brazil previously set a target of 43pc fewer emissions by 2030 versus 25 years earlier.

The announcement represents another effort by the Brazilian government to project itself as a responsible environmental steward in the wake of surging deforestation and fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetlands in recent years. But critics cautioned that its shift should be viewed with skepticism.

Experts have accused Brazil of previously adjusting its emissions targets in a way that would allow it to release more greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. The government significantly increased the estimate for its baseline, making its target easier to accomplish.

Rodrigo Agostinho, a federal lawmaker and member of the Brazilian delegation to Glasgow, said “no one trusts Brazil anymore” — and that won't change even with the new emissions target.

“The world doesn’t accept the Brazilian goal, because it has a failure of methodology in measurement that allows us, theoretically, to increase emissions,” said Agostinho, who is a member of the environmental commission in Congress’ lower house.

The new 50pc target, using the updated baseline, would leave Brazil's emissions reductions at the same level adopted by former President Dilma Rousseff with the 43pc goal and the prior baseline, according to the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofit groups.

Last week, the network published a study concluding Brazil’s emissions increased 9.5pc in 2020, in large part due to Amazon deforestation. The uptick ran counter to the rest of the world, where emissions dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic as economic activity contracted.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's office sought to defend the U.K. prime minster's plans to fly to London rather than take the train after his attendance at the COP26 climate talks.

"Both the fuel that we will use for this flight is sustainable and the emissions are offset as well," Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters at the conference. "It's important that the prime minister is able to move around the country and obviously we face significant time constraints."

Blain said the fuel used by the plane the premier will use on Tuesday is a blend of 35pc sustainable fuel with 65pc normal aviation fuel -- the maximum permitted. He said it produces 50pc less carbon dioxide than the Voyager plane that the premier usually uses for foreign visits, he said.

Johnson's plans open him up to charges that he's not heeding his own words on the need to translate words into action. On Monday, he told world leaders at the climate talks that they need to "get real" in tackling climate change, or their promises would amount to nothing more than "blah blah blah” – a phrase turned around on the summit by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Glasgow this afternoon.

The prime minister's government drew criticism from environmental groups last week when Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak cut air-passenger duties on domestic flights as part of efforts to improve national connectivity.