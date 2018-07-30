News World News

Monday 30 July 2018

Pussy Riot members who disrupted World Cup rearrested in Moscow

The four activists had just served 15-day sentences for the World Cup protest.

Olga Pakhtusova is led out of jail and into a police van in Moscow (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Olga Pakhtusova is led out of jail and into a police van in Moscow (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

By Associated Press Reporters

Four members of the Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot who disrupted the World Cup final have been detained just after being released from jail in Moscow.

Three female activists were clearly surprised when they walked out of a Moscow detention centre on Monday evening and were rearrested.

Pyotr Verzilov, the fourth protester, said on Twitter that he had also been detained again and was going to be held overnight.

He tweeted: “What a turn of events!”

ipanews_cc6b3918-7671-4b2d-8b3a-c979284dcda2_embedded237712706
Pyotr Verzilov (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The four activists had just served 15-day sentences for the World Cup protest. It was unclear what prompted the new detentions.

The activists dressed in police uniform and ran on to the field to briefly disrupt the final between France and Croatia.

Pussy Riot said they were protesting over policing powers and demanding reforms in Russia.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News