Pussy Riot members who disrupted World Cup rearrested in Moscow

Four members of the Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot who disrupted the World Cup final have been detained just after being released from jail in Moscow.

Three female activists were clearly surprised when they walked out of a Moscow detention centre on Monday evening and were rearrested.

Pyotr Verzilov, the fourth protester, said on Twitter that he had also been detained again and was going to be held overnight.

He tweeted: “What a turn of events!”

Pyotr Verzilov (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The four activists had just served 15-day sentences for the World Cup protest. It was unclear what prompted the new detentions.

The activists dressed in police uniform and ran on to the field to briefly disrupt the final between France and Croatia.

Pussy Riot said they were protesting over policing powers and demanding reforms in Russia.

