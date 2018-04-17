Puppet plays mother as zookeepers hatch plan to save endangered magpie

Officials saved one egg after the parents threw a second out of their nest.

The magpie chick which hatched a month ago is being kept in a box and fed using a puppet that imitates a parent bird.

A keeper closes a box after feeding an endangered Javan green magpie (Petr David Josek/AP)

Prague zoo’s bird keeper Antonin Vaidl says the puppet is being used to ensure the bird will be capable of breeding, which it will not be if it gets used to people.