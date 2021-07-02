Puerto Rican Emilio (112) confirmed as world’s oldest living man

Puerto Rico's Emilio Flores Márquez has been confirmed as the world’s oldest male person by Guinness World Records.

Emilio has a confirmed age of 112 years and 327 days, as he was born on August 9, 1908.

Márquez is the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia.

Emilio worked hard as a farmer for his entire life, first as a child to help to raise his siblings and then to provide for his wife and four children.

Emilio was married to the love of his life, his wife Andrea Perez, for 75 years until she passed away in 2010. Two of Emilio’s children are still alive and well today.

He has five children and five great grandchildren.

He currently lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where his children Tirsa and “Millito” take care of him.

Known affectionately as Don Millo, Emilio underwent heart surgery at the age of 101 to implant a pacemaker.

“My father raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me".

Emilio received his official Guinness World Records title certificate in his home, where he commemorated the life-long achievement with celebratory photos.

“It’s always an honour to celebrate these remarkable human beings, and this year we’ve processed applications from not one but two contenders for the title of oldest living man,” Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records said.

The oldest living person is Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who is 118 years and 180 days old.