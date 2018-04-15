Pro-West candidate favourite to win Montenegro election

People in Montenegro are voting in a presidential election, with former prime minister Milo Djukanovic expected to win after his party defied Russia and took the nation into Nato last year.

The vote on Sunday is the first since the small Balkan country joined the Western military alliance in December.

It is seen as a test for Mr Djukanovic, who favours European integration over closer ties to traditional ally Moscow. Mr Djukanovic, the country’s dominant politician, and his Democratic Party of Socialists have ruled Montenegro for nearly 30 years.

President Filip Vujanovic of that party is not running due to term limits. About 530,000 voters can choose among several candidates in the Adriatic Sea nation that used to be part of Yugoslavia.

Mr Djukanovic’s main challenger is Mladen Bojanic, backed by several opposition groups, including pro-Russian ones. Draginja Vuksanovic is the first female presidential candidate in the staunchly conservative, male-dominated society.

Polls suggest Mr Djukanovic, 56, could win more than half of the votes on Sunday and avoid a run-off. Analysts say he wants a first-round triumph to cement his leadership.

Upon voting on Sunday, Mr Bojanic described Mr Djukanovic as an “autocrat leading Montenegro into a dictatorship”.

He said: “The majority in Montenegro want a free and democratic Montenegro.”

Mr Djukanovic was prime minister during a tense October 2016 parliamentary election when authorities said they thwarted a pro-Russian coup attempt designed to prevent the country from joining Nato. He led Montenegro to independence from much-larger Serbia in 2006 and was behind the Nato, and hopes next to steer the country into the European Union.

Mr Bojanic, an economic expert and former politician, has accused the ruling party of corruption and links to organised crime. The fractured opposition parties supporting him include the pro-Russian Democratic Front, whose two main leaders are on trial for taking part in the alleged 2016 coup attempt.

Two Russian citizens also are being tried in their absence over the plot, which prosecutors said included a plan to assassinate DMr jukanovic. The Kremlin has denied involvement. Voter Zdravko Ivanovic, 84, praised Djukanovic’s leadership as he left a polling station in Podgorica, the capital. He described Mr Djukanovic as “the best statesman and prime minister, the best and finest Montenegrin giant”.

But Radmila Cagorovic, a voter in her late 50s, disagreed, saying: “We have waited so long for a change. I hope it will happen today.”

Press Association