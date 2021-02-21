Protests over rapper’s arrest turn violent again in Barcelona

Graffiti depicting Spain’s King Felipe VI, former King Juan Carlos and Spain’s late dictator Francisco Franco by artist BlackBlock, in support of Catalan rap artist Pablo Hasel (Felipe Dana/AP)

Protests in support of a jailed rapper have turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona with clashes between police and groups of youths in the centre of the city.

Like on previous days, Sunday began with a peaceful protest in Barcelona, where graffiti artists painted a mural critical of Spain’s King Felipe VI and his father, former king Juan Carlos I, to show what they called solidarity with rapper Pablo Hasel.

But as night fell, the tension increased as protesters mostly dressed in dark clothes marched through the city centre to the National Police headquarters.

Police officers clash with demonstrators (Manu Fernandez/AP)

After half an hour of being pelted by rocks, bottles, rubbish and firecrackers, Catalan police moved in supported by vans to clear the street in from the station.

Shops in Barcelona’s city centre were again targeted by vandals who broke windows.

More than 100 people, including seven on Sunday, have been arrested following the violent clashes with police since Hasel was arrested on Tuesday to serve a ninth-month prison sentence for his tweets and lyrics that insulted the Spanish monarch and praised terrorism violence.

Catalan police said that on Saturday over 35 arrests were made in Barcelona and other nearby towns after rioters smashed store windows and engaged in running battles with police.

Other protests across Spain, including the capital Madrid, remained mostly peaceful.

