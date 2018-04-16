Protesters target Starbucks where two black men were arrested

Roughly two dozen protesters moved to the front counter shortly after 7am on Monday (12pm BST) and chanted: “Starbucks coffee is anti-black,” and: “We are gonna shut you down.”

Over the weekend, demonstrators called for the sacking of the employee who contacted police, who subsequently arrested the men on Thursday.

Police were told the men had asked to use the store’s toilets but were denied because they had not bought anything. They then allegedly refused to leave.