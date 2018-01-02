Protesters condemn Trump as Pakistan summons US envoy to protest over tweet

In a New Year's Day tweet, the US president said the US had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars (£24 billion) in aid and had received nothing in return but "lies & deceit", adding that Pakistan gives "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan".

Hundreds of supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa group chanted against Mr Trump at a rally in Lahore and called for the US ambassador to be expelled.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa is headed by Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who lives openly in Pakistan despite a 10 million dollar (£7 million) reward offered by the State Department.