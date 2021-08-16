| 15.7°C Dublin

Protesters clash with Thai police amid tensions over pandemic handling

The protest was called off after police in riot gear fired a water cannon and tear gas.

Riot police launch tear gas at anti-government protesters during a protest near Government house in Bangkok, Thailand (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP) Expand

Close

Riot police launch tear gas at anti-government protesters during a protest near Government house in Bangkok, Thailand (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

Riot police launch tear gas at anti-government protesters during a protest near Government house in Bangkok, Thailand (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

Riot police launch tear gas at anti-government protesters during a protest near Government house in Bangkok, Thailand (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Thai police and anti-government protesters clashed for a second straight day in Bangkok, as anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer.

Police in riot gear fired a water cannon and tear gas to force back about 200 protesters as they approached Government House, where prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has an office.

The organisers called off the rally soon afterwards.

Later, there were more disturbances in the Din Daeng area of the city when a group of young protesters tried to move toward an army base where Mr Prayuth has his residence.

Anti-government protesters blocked road with cars and motorcycles (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP) Expand

Close

Anti-government protesters blocked road with cars and motorcycles (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

Anti-government protesters blocked road with cars and motorcycles (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

Anti-government protesters blocked road with cars and motorcycles (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

There have been repeated clashes in the built-up urban area in the past 10 days.

The demonstrators are calling for Mr Prayuth’s resignation over his perceived bungling of the government’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

Infections have surged in the past few weeks while vaccination rates remain low.

The protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of the government, a new constitution and, most contentious of all, fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy