Protester removed ahead of US-Russian summit press conference

An apparent protester has been escorted out of a joint press conference between US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The man, who was seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons.

The man is removed from the press conference (AP)

He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine The Nation.

A US secret service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their press conference.

