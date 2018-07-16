News World News

Monday 16 July 2018

Protester removed ahead of US-Russian summit press conference

The man was escorted out of the room before Donald Trump and Vladimir Puin arrived to take questions.

A man is taken out of the venue (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

An apparent protester has been escorted out of a joint press conference between US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The man, who was seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons.

The man is removed from the press conference (AP)

He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine The Nation.

A US secret service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their press conference.

