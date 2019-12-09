Prosus hopes more cash will help deliver on £5.1bn Just Eat bid

A Dutch company locked in a battle with one of its local rivals to take over takeaway delivery firm Just Eat has added an extra £200 million to its offer for the British company.

Prosus said it was upping its bid to £5.1 billion, from £4.9 billion, as it tries to outdo an offer from its countrymen at Takeaway.com, who agreed a deal with Just Eat earlier this year.

It comes after Takeaway’s share price has increased by nearly a fifth since Prosus entered the race in late October. This has pushed up the value of Takeaway’s offer as it plans to pay Just Eat shareholders in Takeaway stock.

We urge shareholders to accept our offer, as it is the only one that delivers certainty in the face of undeniable industry change Bob van Dijk, Prosus chief executive

Meanwhile, Prosus boss Bob van Dijk lowered the threshold that his offer would have to reach for it to be considered successful. Now just over 50% of shareholders will have to accept the deal. Originally the company had said it was looking for 90% acceptance, but it revised this down in November to 75%.

The deadline for shareholders to accept the deal has been extended to December 27.

“Just Eat is a quality business, which we believe has all the ingredients to be transformed into a long-term sector winner,” Mr van Dijk said.

“In recognition of this potential, we have decided to increase our offer to 740 pence per share, which we believe provides Just Eat shareholders with compelling value and therefore good reason to accept our all-cash offer.

“Unlike the Takeaway.com offer, which relies on shares remaining at an above sector multiple, our cash offer provides certainty of value to Just Eat shareholders. We urge shareholders to accept our offer, as it is the only one that delivers certainty in the face of undeniable industry change.”

The board of Just Eat has repeatedly rejected Mr van Dijk’s advances since his offer was first made public on October 22.

PA Media