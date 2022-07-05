| 18.9°C Dublin

Prosecutors now say R Kelly is off suicide watch

Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly’s ‘own safety’ following a psychological examination.

R Kelly in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP) Expand

Close

R Kelly in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

R Kelly in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

R Kelly in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

R Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly’s attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.

Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination.

They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up “clinical assessment”.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal against his conviction.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy