Prosecutors demand death sentence for Florida school shooting suspect

The office of Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed the formal notice on Tuesday.

His lawyers have said he would plead guilty if the death penalty was not pursued in the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz, 19, is scheduled for formal arraignment on Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.

The action by prosecutors on Tuesday does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.

The only other penalty option for Cruz is life in prison with no possibility of parole.